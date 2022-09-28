Police ‘concerned’ for welfare of missing teenage boy and 12-year-old girl from East Grinstead
Police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenage boy and young girl from East Grinstead.
Sixteen-year-old Keegan and 12-year-old Heidi have been reported missing by Mid Sussex Police.
Posting on Twitter, a Mid Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#MISSING | Have you seen Heidi and Keegan, reported missing in East Grinstead?
“We are concerned for their welfare. Heidi is aged 12, and Keegan is aged 16.
“Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 699 of 23/09.”