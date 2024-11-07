Police conduct additional patrols in Eastbourne following reports of anti-social behaviour during Halloween week

Sussex Police have conducted additional patrols across Eastbourne following reports of anti-social behaviour during the half-term and Halloween week.

Police added that the ‘proactive’ patrols were in place to deter individuals involved in anti-social behaviour around locations such as Tugwell Park.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Additional patrols to deter and identify those involved in ASB (anti-social behaviour) across the town continued into the weekend, with officers proactively patrolling a number of locations including in Tugwell Park.

"This follows recent reports of ASB during the half-term and Halloween week.

Police conduct additional patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour during Halloween week. Picture: Sussex Police

“Whilst we appreciate the vast majority of youngsters kept their tricks to themselves and amongst friends this year, sadly a small number missed the memo around 'having a good time, but not having fun at the expense of others'.

“Patrols continue, and we continue to encourage residents to report incidents of ASB to us at the time; all reports help to direct targeted patrols in locations which have seen an increase in or an increase in the reporting of ASB.”