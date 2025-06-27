Police conduct additional patrols in Hampden Park following reports of anti-social behaviour

Officers from Sussex Police have conducted additional patrols in Hampden Park following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) around Hampden Park, officers from your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting additional patrols in the area.

“As well as dedicated patrols, officers have also been looking at ways together with partners, local groups and organisations we can help to encourage youngsters away from ASB.

"Whilst out and about last night officers dropped in at Eastbourne Roller Disco, to meet the team and attendees getting their skates on at the most spacious roller disco in the South, thanks to the team for having us along, have a great weekend.

Police visited Eastbourne Roller Disco in Hampden Park as it conducted extra patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sussex Police

"We understand that ASB can and does negatively impact communities and can significantly affect residents’ quality of life, and we continue to work with partners and local agencies to tackle ASB, and to help promote local activities for youngsters in the area.

"Patrols across the town will continue into the weekend to help ensure residents and visitors to the town can enjoy themselves safely, and without fear of ASB, please contact your local policing team online or by calling 101 (non-emergency) to report any community concerns.

"In an emergency / crime in action always call 999.”