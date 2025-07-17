Police conduct extra patrols in Eastbourne town centre to deter anti-social behaviour in summer

Police have conducted extra patrols in Eastbourne town centre to help deter anti-social behaviour and business related crime.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the patrols had taken place as police ‘often see a rise in reports of both anti-social behaviour and business related crime in the summer.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Whilst we continue to work hard all year round to keep communities safe, and help ensure our town is a welcoming place for everyone through a number of existing police and partner led initiatives.

“Already this week, Officers working alongside your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been conducting additional patrols in the town centre and beyond, focussed on not only deterring anti-social behaviour and checking in on local businesses in the town, but also focussed on providing a reassuring presence in areas where communities have reported feeling most vulnerable.

“Dedicated HotSpot patrols continue throughout the summer months to help ensure everyone can enjoy the summer safely and without fear of anti-social behaviour (ASB)

“ASB: See it, Report it, Stop it.

“Speak to officers at the time, report online or call 101 (non-emergency), in an emergency always call 999.”