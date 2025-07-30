Police conduct morning of action in Eastbourne following community concerns

Supported by Eastbourne Neighbourhood First and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), Hampden Park ward officers conducted the morning of action on July 28.

Teams conducted a joint walk of the park to take action, and hear directly from residents, dog walkers, youngsters and visitors about ‘how together the force can work to address ASB concerns in the area’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “You said, more police presence needed in the park, large groups of young adults causing a nuisance, concerns around deliberate fire starting in the skate park, and issues with litter being left.

"‍Your Hampden Park PCSOs have already committed to additional patrols in the area, in the last few weeks alone we have conducted over 30 hours of dedicated patrols in the area both during the day and late evening to deter and identify those involved in ASB.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue spent time engaging with youngsters and park users around the dangers of deliberate fire starting, especially in woodland areas, and during the summer months following little or no rain.

“Joined by Neighbourhood First litter pick teams from Eastbourne Borough Council, who gathered almost 15 large refuge bags of litter from the top of end of the park by the café, all the way down to the skate park, with large items including trolleys retrieved and removed from the area.

“With a number of positive partner conversations and engagements with youngsters also had during the day; including looking at extending areas of play and additional amenities, we continue to build on our already strong community relationships to help keep the area safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

