Police conduct patrols in Horsham following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Horsham have conducted patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving in the town.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that officers were patrolling the area in North Horsham to to try and identify and deal with any offenders.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving in the local area of north Horsham, we are continuing to patrol the area as part of our normal patrols to try and identify and deal with any offenders we find.
“Please continue to report via 101 or 999.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.