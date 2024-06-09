Police conduct patrols in Horsham following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Horsham have conducted patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving in the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance driving in the local area of north Horsham, we are continuing to patrol the area as part of our normal patrols to try and identify and deal with any offenders we find.