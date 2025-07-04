Police conduct patrols on Eastbourne street following drug dealing reports

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST
Police have conducted patrols on a street in Eastbourne following reports of drug dealing.

Officers conducted the patrols on Bourne Street following reports raised by local residents.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “During these patrols, officers identified a suspected drug deal taking place in the area, with grounds to search, officers stopped the suspected person and completed a section 23 misuse of drugs act search.

“The male was found in possession of class a controlled drugs and as a result is now under investigation for drug related offences.”

Officers conducted the patrols on Bourne Street following reports raised by local residents. Picture: Sussex Police

PC Osborn said added “This is a great example of proactive policing, and responding to the local community concerns.

“We hope to send out a clear message to drug dealers and drug users that we will not tolerate drug harm, and anti-social behaviour in our communities, and we continued to thank residents for reporting incidents to us at the time”.

“If you see something, say something, if we aren’t aware we can’t act, in an emergency always call 999.”

