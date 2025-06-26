Police confirm ‘no ongoing criminal investigation’ following major incident in Eastbourne
Sussex Police has confirmed that there is no ‘ongoing criminal investigation’ following the discovery of an ‘unidentified liquid’ in Eastbourne.
A police spokesperson said the liquid found at a property in Hyde Road on June 23 was not sent for testing after the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out a risk assessment.
The liquid was destroyed, police confirmed.
The liquid was found during a house clearance. EOD assessed the item and a planned evacuation of homes took place on June 24 to allow for its safe disposal.
Residents from around 160 properties were evacuated from the area and an 85m cordon was put in place as a precaution.
A rest centre for displaced residents was set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall in Grove Road.
