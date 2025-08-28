Police continue appeal to locate missing East Sussex teenager
Sussex Police are continuing their appeal to locate a teenager reported missing from East Sussex.
Jessica, 17, was last seen in Bexhill on Saturday, August 9 at around 1pm, according to Sussex Police
“She is 5’6” with long brown hair which she usually wears down,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, black leggings and black and yellow trainers.
“Jessica has links to Brighton and Hove, and Eastbourne in Sussex. She also has links to Clapham in London and Tunbridge Wells in Kent.
“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 3 of 10/08.”