Police continue appeal to locate missing East Sussex teenager

Sussex Police are continuing their appeal to locate a teenager reported missing from East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica, 17, was last seen in Bexhill on Saturday, August 9 at around 1pm, according to Sussex Police

“She is 5’6” with long brown hair which she usually wears down,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, black leggings and black and yellow trainers.

Jessica. Photo: Sussex Police

“Jessica has links to Brighton and Hove, and Eastbourne in Sussex. She also has links to Clapham in London and Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 3 of 10/08.”