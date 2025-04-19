Nathan Limbachia, 33, was reported missing on Friday, April 11 – having not been ‘seen or heard from’ since the evening of Tuesday, April 8.

“On that evening, he is known to have alighted a train at Littlehampton Railway Station around 8.30pm, and then walked to nearby East Street where he was last seen at 8.46pm,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Officers are conducting extensive enquiries in that area, including house-to-house and CCTV trawls, to try and trace Nathan’s next movements.

“We are appealing for any members of the public who saw Nathan on that evening, or who may have seen him since, to get in touch.”

The police have issued multiple social media appeals for the public’s help to find him.

“Nathan is described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair,” police added.

"He was last seen wearing a light coloured, long-sleeved round neck top, jeans, and white trainers.

“He is known to have links to the Crawley and Brighton areas.”

Any sightings should be ‘reported by calling 999 immediately’, police said. Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Morton.

