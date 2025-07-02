Police crack down on drugs in Hastings Old Town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:06 BST
Police make arrest in Hastings Old Town
Police made an arrest in Hastings Old Town after being alerted by suspicious behaviour.

The incident took place on Friday June 27. A police spokesperson said: “During a routine foot patrol in Hastings Old Town on Friday, we observed two individuals whose behaviour raised concerns as they entered a nearby car park. “The individuals were promptly located, and a stop and search were conducted under the appropriate legal powers. “A local man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was dealt with at the scene through an out of court disposal. “We remain committed to taking swift, proportionate action to tackle drug-related activity, while providing visible reassurance and maintaining public confidence across our communities.”

