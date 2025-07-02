Police crack down on drugs in Hastings Old Town

Police made an arrest in Hastings Old Town after being alerted by suspicious behaviour.

The incident took place on Friday June 27. A police spokesperson said: “During a routine foot patrol in Hastings Old Town on Friday, we observed two individuals whose behaviour raised concerns as they entered a nearby car park. “The individuals were promptly located, and a stop and search were conducted under the appropriate legal powers. “A local man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was dealt with at the scene through an out of court disposal. “We remain committed to taking swift, proportionate action to tackle drug-related activity, while providing visible reassurance and maintaining public confidence across our communities.”