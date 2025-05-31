Police disperse large group in Brighton: two 16-year-olds arrested and two men stabbed

Two 18-year-olds were stabbed after police responded to a large group of youths gathered in Brighton.

Two 18-year-olds were stabbed after police responded to a large group of youths gathered in Brighton.

A Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police increased patrols and engaged with local businesses in Brighton city centre throughout Friday (31 May) due to concerns around potential youth disorder.

“At around 7.30pm, police were called to the lower promenade, near Shelter Hall, to reports of a large group of youths gathering.

"Officers dispersed the group, while supporting a number of teenagers who appeared to be intoxicated and in a vulnerable state.

"A 16-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in custody at this time.

"At 9.55pm, officers monitoring a group of youths gathered at Hove Lawns were made aware of two 18-year-old men having been stabbed.

"Both were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 16-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.”

Chief Inspector Vicky Dias said: “Everyone has the right to enjoy the summer weather in peace, but social gatherings turning to criminal disorder is unacceptable and will be met with a robust response by our officers.

“I would like to reassure the public that an increased police presence will remain in Brighton city centre across the weekend, including extensive engagement with businesses and local residents.

“Last night’s incidents show how quickly anti-social behaviour can escalate into violence, with potentially tragic consequences.

“We and our partners will continue to work hard to address any issues as early as possible, but I would also appeal to parents to be aware of their children’s behaviour and whereabouts to help keep them safe from harm.”