Police 'extremely worried' for missing Heathfield man

Police are 'extremely worried' for a missing Heathfield man.

Michael Barns, from Heathfield, was last seen in Uckfield at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (July 9), police said.

He is black, 6ft, of medium build, bald and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and either an open jacket or shirt.

A spokesman said: "Sussex Police are extremely worried for missing Michael Barns from Heathfield.

"If you see Michael please dial 999 immediately. If you believe you may have seen Michael since he went missing please report online or call 101 quoting 376 of 10/07."