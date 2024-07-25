Police federation calls for review into Sussex officer's five-year investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police Federation has called for a review into an investigation which put an officer ‘through five years of hell’, according to the organisation’s chairman.

Former officer Louie Wellfare faced allegations following an incident which led to a pedestrian being injured while he was responding with blue lights to an emergency call, Sussex Police Federation said.

Mr Wellfare has now left policing entirely; a substantial factor’ in his decision to resign was the ‘burden of stress’ he faced during the investigation, according to Sussex Police Federation

A spokesperson for the Federation said: “The IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) decided to take on the investigation and the former officer was charged with causing injury by dangerous driving.

Louie Wellfare. Photo: Sussex Police Federation

“During the trial at Brighton Crown Court in 2022, it was clear that PC Wellfare was not at fault for what happened that day and other parties involved were the cause of the incident.

"As a result, the case was thrown out of court following a successful application of no case to answer.

"The IOPC then decided to pursue the officer under conduct Regulations and utilise the balance of probabilities to decide his fate.

"That investigation lasted a further two years, and having been through the gross misconduct process, earlier this month the case against former PC Wellfare was thrown out and the panel dismissed the case as not proven.”

In response to the calls for a review into the watchdog’s investigation, an IOPC spokesperson said: “This was a serious incident where a member of the public received life-changing injuries following the collision.

“It was important that a thorough and independent investigation took place to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

However, Sussex Police Federation chair Raffaele Cioffi described the investigation as a ‘waste of public money’ and called for a review into why Mr Wellfare went through ‘such a lengthy and protracted investigation when he had no case to answer’.

Mr Cioffi said: “We have now brought an officer through five years of hell, during which time he has suffered both physically and mentally.

“It has pressured the officer into making the tough decision to resign from policing and start fresh in a new career.”

He added: “My sympathies go out to former PC Wellfare in this matter. Our officers are doing an incredible job defending the public against those that choose to do harm. It is right that we are scrutinised when incidents like this happen, but it must be proportionate.

“The IOPC in this case have shown their discontent with officers and simply wasted the public money. They have ruined a life, and ripped a decent police officer from the streets.”

The spokesperson for the IOPC added: “Our investigation was completed within nine months. The timing of subsequent criminal and disciplinary proceedings are outside of our control, though we will continue to work with others within the system to improve timeliness for the benefit of all those affected.