Police find man linked to Chichester criminal damage and assault incident following appeal

Police said they have identified a man linked to a criminal damage and assault incident in Chichester.

On Facebook, a post from Chichester Police read: “Last weekend we appealed for information to identify a man as part of an investigation into criminal damage and an assault in Chichester.

"We can confirm the individual has now been identified and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Thank you to all who provided information.

"The incident occurred between 8.30am and 9am on Wednesday, 7 May, in Woodlands Lane in Chichester. If you can help with the investigation, please report online or phone 101 quoting serial 438 of 07/05.”