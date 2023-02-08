Edit Account-Sign Out
Police gift £500 to Eastbourne-based charity

Police have donated £500 to an Eastbourne-based charity which aims to bring people to together who live alone.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:48pm

PCSOs from the local neighbourhood policing team gave the money, which is from the Police Property Act Fund, to Just Friends.

The Police Property Act Fund is made up of money the police receive from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.

Police handing over the £500 donation to the Eastbourne-based charity. Picture from Sussex Police

Founder and chairman of Just Friends Frederick Smith said: “It helps over 500 people living alone in Sussex to connect, socialise and overcome loneliness.”

The charity also has branches in Bexhill, Hastings and Newhaven that organise social meetings, walking groups and lunches.

Residents can contact the East Sussex charity by calling 01323 725882 or by sending an email to [email protected]

