Police helicopter assists overnight search in East Sussex as vulnerable teenager remains missing

Sussex Police issued a missing person appeal on Monday evening (September 20), after 18-year-old Chloe failed to return home to Hellingly.

The teenager, described by police as vulnerable, was last seen in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, at 2.20pm on Monday.

Police said she may still be in Eastbourne and may have been walking on the Cuckoo Trail.

The Polegate and Hailsham areas, including the A22 — which was closed to traffic — were also searched overnight, with the help of a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

Police confirmed at 8.10am this morning (Tuesday) that the teenager was still missing.

A police spokesperson said: "Chloe is white, about 4ft 10in, of medium build, with purple shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black bodysuit, black trousers or leggings and black ankle boots.

"Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is urged to dial 999 quoting serial 763 of 20/09."