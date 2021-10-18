Police helicopter called to incident near Hailsham

Police crews including a helicopter were called to an incident near Hailsham.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 18th October 2021, 8:20 am

The incident happened at around 7pm by Ginger’s Green on Sunday, October 18, according to an eye-witness.

An eye-witness said a ‘number’ of police cars were seen nearby as well as dog units and a helicopter.

Sussex Police at the incident by Ginger's Green, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211018-071542001

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Sussex Police at the incident by Ginger's Green, Hailsham. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211018-071410001
HailshamSussex Police