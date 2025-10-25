Police hunt for wanted woman in Sussex who has not been seen since January
Police have launched a hunt to find a woman who has been wanted since the start of this year.
Sussex Police said Kaemba Bradshaw, 26, has been wanted since failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in January.
A police spokesperson said: “Kaemba, of no fixed address, was due to appear for assaulting police officers at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.
“We have made extensive enquiries to try and trace Kaemba, who has links to Brighton and Crawley.
“Anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101, quoting serial 671 of 07/01.”