Police have launched a hunt to find a woman who has been wanted since the start of this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Kaemba Bradshaw, 26, has been wanted since failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in January.

A police spokesperson said: “Kaemba, of no fixed address, was due to appear for assaulting police officers at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made extensive enquiries to try and trace Kaemba, who has links to Brighton and Crawley.

“Anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101, quoting serial 671 of 07/01.”