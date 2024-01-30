The pastors are a team of over 50 volunteers from 18 churches who go out on the streets of Eastbourne on a Friday and Saturday night from 10pm until 4am and make themselves available to those who need some help.An officer in attendance said: "it was an honour to present this cheque to help show our appreciation for all the street pastors and the work they do protect vulnerable people across the town"The Police Property Act Fund is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold, with the main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.