Police increase patrols around Eastbourne car park after anti-social behaviour reports
A spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Driven by community reporting, we’ve increased patrols in areas where you’ve told us you feel less safe or have been experiencing anti-social behaviour (ASB).
"Following reports from residents of ASB driving in the car parks around the Crumbles, officers have been conducting additional patrols in the area.
"A number of hours were spent stationed up and patrolling the area late into the evening with police patrols aimed at identifying those involved as well as acting as a deterrent to those causing a nuisance to local residents of the harbour.
"Police will be using a number of policing powers at their disposal to address your concerns, including the issuing of Section 59 warnings to those conducting ASB driving in the area.
"We’re taking extra steps over the coming months across areas of Eastbourne, to help ensure everyone can enjoy the Summer safely, and residents can expect to see repeat patrols in these locations.
"As always we continue to thank and encourage residents to report ASB at the time online or by calling 101.
"In an emergency always call 999.”
