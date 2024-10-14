Police increase patrols around Eastbourne park following anti-social behaviour concerns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from the police confirmed that the patrols have increased in Gildredge Park following the raised concerns from the public and urged residents to call 101 if they see or hear any behaviour that the force needs to know about.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Patrols particularly around the time local schools finish have been increased this week to not only act as a deterrent to those conducting ASB in the area, but also to speak with and engage with youngsters and parents who have raised concerns.
"See or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time, or report online or by calling 101.
"In an emergency always call 999.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.