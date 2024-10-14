Police increase patrols around Eastbourne park following anti-social behaviour concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have ‘increased patrols’ around a park in Eastbourne following community concerns of an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.

Officers from the police confirmed that the patrols have increased in Gildredge Park following the raised concerns from the public and urged residents to call 101 if they see or hear any behaviour that the force needs to know about.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Patrols particularly around the time local schools finish have been increased this week to not only act as a deterrent to those conducting ASB in the area, but also to speak with and engage with youngsters and parents who have raised concerns.

"See or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time, or report online or by calling 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.”