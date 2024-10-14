Police increase patrols around Eastbourne park following anti-social behaviour concerns

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have ‘increased patrols’ around a park in Eastbourne following community concerns of an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.

Officers from the police confirmed that the patrols have increased in Gildredge Park following the raised concerns from the public and urged residents to call 101 if they see or hear any behaviour that the force needs to know about.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Patrols particularly around the time local schools finish have been increased this week to not only act as a deterrent to those conducting ASB in the area, but also to speak with and engage with youngsters and parents who have raised concerns.

"See or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time, or report online or by calling 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice