Police increase patrols on East Sussex trail following public concerns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers have stepped up the patrols on the Cuckoo Trail in the county following public reports raised to the force.
On August 23, Sussex Police confirmed that they have arrested a 31 year-old man after he reportedly indecently exposed himself while she was out running on the Cuckoo Trail in Hellingly on Wednesday, August 21.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have stepped up our patrols along The Cuckoo Trail following recent public reports and concerns raised online.
“Officers will be patrolling the trail both on foot, as well as on our own off-road bikes as part of our ongoing dedication to prevent and deter anti-social behaviour via Wealden’s #OperationNotify.
“We encourage the public to stop and speak to us if passing, and will be more than happy to answer any questions or provide reassurance on any concerns.
“Please be reminded that during Op Notify hours, you can report ASB to us directly on 07500108147. Reports can also be made 24/7 by phoning 101, reporting online, or calling 999 in an emergency.
“We are also still encouraging you to report information on the theft and anti-social use of motorcycles quoting Operation Portman.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.