Police increase patrols on East Sussex trail following public concerns

Sussex Police have increased patrols on an a trail in East Sussex following concerns raised by the public.

Officers have stepped up the patrols on the Cuckoo Trail in the county following public reports raised to the force.

On August 23, Sussex Police confirmed that they have arrested a 31 year-old man after he reportedly indecently exposed himself while she was out running on the Cuckoo Trail in Hellingly on Wednesday, August 21.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have stepped up our patrols along The Cuckoo Trail following recent public reports and concerns raised online.

Sussex Police have increased patrols on an a trail in Eastbourne following concerns raised by the public. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police have increased patrols on an a trail in Eastbourne following concerns raised by the public. Picture: Sussex Police
“Officers will be patrolling the trail both on foot, as well as on our own off-road bikes as part of our ongoing dedication to prevent and deter anti-social behaviour via Wealden’s #OperationNotify.

“We encourage the public to stop and speak to us if passing, and will be more than happy to answer any questions or provide reassurance on any concerns.

“Please be reminded that during Op Notify hours, you can report ASB to us directly on 07500108147. Reports can also be made 24/7 by phoning 101, reporting online, or calling 999 in an emergency.

“We are also still encouraging you to report information on the theft and anti-social use of motorcycles quoting Operation Portman.”

