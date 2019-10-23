Police investigate mystery deaths of Seaford pair

A man has been found dead at a property in Seaford and a woman, at the same address, died in hospital later that evening.

Just before 6pm on Sunday (October 20) police said they were called to a house in Richington Way, Seaford, after a report of concern for the welfare of the two occupants, both in their seventies.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “One of the occupants, a man, was found dead in the property and the other occupant, a woman, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where she died later on the same evening.

“Enquiries are continuing. The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Postmortem examinations will take place on 22 October.”