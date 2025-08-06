Police are investigating a report of an assault at a Gaza fundraising walk in Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of an assault on a woman by a man in Bexhill at about 1.30pm on Sunday, July 20.

“It happened on the beach side at the front of the De La Warr Pavilion.

“We can confirm that a 57-year-old local man from St Leonards was identified in connection with the incident.

The fundraising walk in Bexhill on July 20. Picture: Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi

“He has since attended a voluntary interview on July 30.

“Officers are continuing to liaise with the victim to ensure she is fully informed as the investigation progresses.”

Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi, which organised the walk, said the incident happened as the woman waited to greet the walkers.

It said the event was attended by dozens of people and raised more than £4,300 for people in Al-Mawasi, a coastal town in southern Gaza.

Another fundraising walk will be taking place on Sunday (August 10).

It will leave the Stade at 11am on Sunday, aiming to arrive at the De La Warr Pavilion at around 1pm.

Hastings Borough Council recently voted to formally support and promote the friendship link between Hastings and Al-Mawasi.