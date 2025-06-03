Police investigating attempted vehicle thefts in Eastergate - can you help?

Sussex Police news.

Sussex Police officers are investigating a series of attempted vehicle thefts and have the public for help.

A spokesperson said this latest investigation follows the sighting of a group of teenage boys as they attempted to enter a number of vehicles in the early hours of May 28.

An off-duty police officer detained a 16-year-old boy in relation to the attempts, and was assisted officers, a drone and police dog. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects, police say.

Officers later recovered a stolen vehicle and a number of suspected stolen items which, they believe, are linked to the incident. Several thousand pounds worth of these stolen tools will now be returned to their rightful owner and officers are hope they will be able to do the same.

"We would like to encourage anyone who has had their car broken into, particularly in the Eastergate, Barnham and Yapton area to please report the incident to us,” the spokesperson said.

“Anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage can report it to us online, quoting serial 63 of 28/05.”