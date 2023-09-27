Police issue appeal after phone theft in Chichester
Sussex Police officers have turned to the public for help after a phone theft was reported in Chichester.
A spokesperson said officers are looking for the woman in the picture following reports of the theft of a mobile phone in East Street, Chichester. They believe she may be able to help with their inquiries.
The theft took place at around 4.30am on September 14, police said.
If you can help, contact police online or call 101, quoting 288 of 14/09.