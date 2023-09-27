BREAKING
Police issue appeal after phone theft in Chichester

Sussex Police officers have turned to the public for help after a phone theft was reported in Chichester.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST
Have you seen this woman?

A spokesperson said officers are looking for the woman in the picture following reports of the theft of a mobile phone in East Street, Chichester. They believe she may be able to help with their inquiries.

The theft took place at around 4.30am on September 14, police said.

If you can help, contact police online or call 101, quoting 288 of 14/09.