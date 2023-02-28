Police issue appeal for information after serious assault in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police detectives investigating a serious assault in Bognor Regis have appealed to the public for information about the man pictured.

The assault took place at a property in Sturges Road on January 8, at 8pm, a spokesperson said. Two men and a woman were involved, and a 30-year-old man was hospitalised with serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries, and has since been discharged.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of GBH, and has since been released on public bail, until April 4.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured is, who could assist police with their inquiries has been asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 1070 of 02/01.

Do you recognise this man?

Alternatively, members of the public can report what they know to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. This is an anonymous, independently provided service.

To find out more, visit sussex.police.uk.