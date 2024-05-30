Police issue appeal in search for 63 year-old wanted for failing to surrender to bail

By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2024, 07:21 BST
Sussex Police have renewed their appeal in the search of a 63 year-old man who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.

Michael Peto, 63, had been at an address in Kent but is now believed to be in the Sheffield area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal in a search for Michael Peto, who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.

"The 63-year-old had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.

"But it is now believed he is in the Sheffield city area in South Yorkshire.

"Officers are investigating a historic report of sexual assault.”

Michael Peto, 63, had been at an address in Kent but is now believed to be in the Sheffield area. Picture: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceKentSheffieldSouth Yorkshire

