Police issue appeal in search for 63 year-old wanted for failing to surrender to bail

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal in a search for Michael Peto, who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.
"The 63-year-old had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.
"But it is now believed he is in the Sheffield city area in South Yorkshire.
"Officers are investigating a historic report of sexual assault.”
