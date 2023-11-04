BREAKING
Police issue appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from Worthing

Police have issued an appeal to find a 12-year-old boy who is missing from Worthing.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for 12-year-old Abdulmoqeet, who is missing from Worthing.

“He is about 5’4” with black hair which sits just below his ears, and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black trousers.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1065 of 03/11.”

