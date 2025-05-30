Police issue appeal to help locate 17-year-old missing from Worthing

The force has said that Melina, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, May 28 after leaving her address in the Salvington area.

Police added that she also has links to Brighton and Bognor.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “She may also have used the rail network to travel to Norwood Green in West London, Wimbledon in South West London, and Edgeware in North London.

"Melina is believed to have golden or yellow hair, her last known clothing is not known at this time.

"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1253 of 28/05.”