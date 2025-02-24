Police issue public appeal to help locate ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne
The force confirmed that officers were alerted to a ‘large box’ that had been left out in the rain in Gildredge Park at the weekend, which has, upon further inspection by the force been identified as a new child’s bicycle.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Are you Rob, or Uncle Paul?
"If so; we may have something that belongs to you.
"Officers were alerted to a large box left out in the rain in Gildredge Park over the weekend, on further inspection officers have established the box contains a new child’s bicycle which they believe to be a gift, and potentially stolen.
"If the item/box belongs to you, or you are either the sender or recipient please get in touch quoting 258 of 24/02.”
