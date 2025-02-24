Police issue public appeal to help locate ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne.

The force confirmed that officers were alerted to a ‘large box’ that had been left out in the rain in Gildredge Park at the weekend, which has, upon further inspection by the force been identified as a new child’s bicycle.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Are you Rob, or Uncle Paul?

"If so; we may have something that belongs to you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

"Officers were alerted to a large box left out in the rain in Gildredge Park over the weekend, on further inspection officers have established the box contains a new child’s bicycle which they believe to be a gift, and potentially stolen.

"If the item/box belongs to you, or you are either the sender or recipient please get in touch quoting 258 of 24/02.”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice