Police issue public appeal to help locate ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force confirmed that officers were alerted to a ‘large box’ that had been left out in the rain in Gildredge Park at the weekend, which has, upon further inspection by the force been identified as a new child’s bicycle.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Are you Rob, or Uncle Paul?

"If so; we may have something that belongs to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal to try and locate a ‘potentially stolen’ bike in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

"Officers were alerted to a large box left out in the rain in Gildredge Park over the weekend, on further inspection officers have established the box contains a new child’s bicycle which they believe to be a gift, and potentially stolen.

"If the item/box belongs to you, or you are either the sender or recipient please get in touch quoting 258 of 24/02.”