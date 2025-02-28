Police issue urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Bexhill

Officers from Sussex Police said that Oscar, 13, is missing from Bexhill was last seen wearing a light blue puffa jacket and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 13-year-old Oscar, who is missing from Bexhill?

"He is white, about 5’5”, of slim build, with very short dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a light blue puffa jacket and black trainers.

"Oscar also has links to Eastbourne and Seaford.

"Call 101 if you can help, quoting serial 258 of 27/02.”

