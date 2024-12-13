Police issue urgent appeal for 14 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Police have said that Weronika, 14, was last seen in around 2pm on Thursday, December 12.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Weronika, who is missing from Eastbourne?
"The 14-year-old was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, December 12.
"Weronika is 5'2", with long light brown hair with highlights in the front. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and black trousers.
"If you see Weronika, please call 101 quoting reference 860 of 12/12/24.”
