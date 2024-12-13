Police issue urgent appeal for 14 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal for a 14 year-old who is missing from Eastbourne.

Police have said that Weronika, 14, was last seen in around 2pm on Thursday, December 12.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Weronika, who is missing from Eastbourne?

"The 14-year-old was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, December 12.

"Weronika is 5'2", with long light brown hair with highlights in the front. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and black trousers.

"If you see Weronika, please call 101 quoting reference 860 of 12/12/24.”

