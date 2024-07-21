Luchia, 14, was last seen on Thursday, July 18.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 14-year-old Luchia, who is missing from Crawley.

"Luchia was last seen around midday on Thursday (July 18) and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“She is described as medium build with long, brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a navy zip-up hooded jumper, navy and pink football shorts, white Nike trainers, and carrying a Nike belt bag.

“Luchia is known to have links to the East Croydon area. If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 296 of 19/07

1 . 449632797_911298551039891_8787070256839608414_n.jpg Luchia, 14, was last seen on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police