Police issue urgent appeal for 14 year-old missing from West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 14 year-old missing from West Sussex.

Luchia, 14, was last seen on Thursday, July 18.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 14-year-old Luchia, who is missing from Crawley.

"Luchia was last seen around midday on Thursday (July 18) and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“She is described as medium build with long, brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a navy zip-up hooded jumper, navy and pink football shorts, white Nike trainers, and carrying a Nike belt bag.

“Luchia is known to have links to the East Croydon area. If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 296 of 19/07

Luchia, 14, was last seen on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Sussex Police

1. 449632797_911298551039891_8787070256839608414_n.jpg

Luchia, 14, was last seen on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceNike
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice