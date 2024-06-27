Police issue urgent appeal for 16 year-old girl missing from Eastbourne

Tina, 16, is missing from Eastbourne and Sussex Police have urgent people to get in touch if they have seen her.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Tina, who is missing from Eastbourne?
"The 16-year-old is white, of slim build, about 5’1”, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sleeveless top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.
"Please share, and contact us online or via 101 if you see her, quoting serial 1567 of 24/06.”
