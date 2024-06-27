Police issue urgent appeal for 16 year-old girl missing from Eastbourne

Tina, 16, is missing from Eastbourne and Sussex Police have urgent people to get in touch if they have seen her.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Tina, who is missing from Eastbourne?

"The 16-year-old is white, of slim build, about 5’1”, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sleeveless top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

"Tina also has links to Hastings, Bexhill and Newhaven.

"Please share, and contact us online or via 101 if you see her, quoting serial 1567 of 24/06.”

1 . 449130628_877114094451906_6292431615598597747_n.jpg Tina, 16, is missing from Eastbourne and Sussex Police have urgent people to get in touch if they have seen her. Picture: Sussex PolicePhoto: Sussex Police