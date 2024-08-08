Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 16 year-old missing from Crawley.

Ellise, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, August 6.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Ellise, aged 16, who has been reported missing from Crawley?

"She was last seen in the Broadfield area on Tuesday, August 6.

Ellise, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, August 6. Picture: Sussex Police

"Ellise is 5'6", of slim build and with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded top and beige jogging trousers.

"She also has links to Horsham and to Tonbridge.

"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 50 of 06/08.”