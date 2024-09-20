Police issue urgent appeal for 20 year-old missing from West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 20 year-old who is missing from West Sussex.

Poppy, 20, was last seen around 4pm on Friday, September 20, Sussex Police have said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 20-year-old Poppy, who is missing from East Grinstead.

"Poppy was last seen around 4pm on Friday (20 September) and there are serious concerns for her welfare.

"She is described as 5’ 9” and of slim build with long brown hair tied in a bun. She is believed to be wearing a striped green top, brown trousers, brown trainers, and rounded glasses.

"Poppy is known to frequent the Dormansland area. If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 840 of 20/09.”

