Poppy, 20, was last seen around 4pm on Friday, September 20, Sussex Police have said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 20-year-old Poppy, who is missing from East Grinstead.

"Poppy was last seen around 4pm on Friday (20 September) and there are serious concerns for her welfare.

"She is described as 5’ 9” and of slim build with long brown hair tied in a bun. She is believed to be wearing a striped green top, brown trousers, brown trainers, and rounded glasses.

"Poppy is known to frequent the Dormansland area. If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 840 of 20/09.”