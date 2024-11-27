Police issue urgent appeal for 21 year-old missing from Eastbourne – Dial 999 if you see him

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:01 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 21 year-old missing from Eastbourne.

Vinnie, 21, was reported missing from the town and Sussex Police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

The force also urged residents to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 21-year-old Vinnie?

"He has been reported missing from Eastbourne this morning and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He is known to frequent the Eastbourne area and was last seen wearing the clothing in this image.

"Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 190 of 27/11.”

