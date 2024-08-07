Police issue urgent appeal for 26 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 07:37 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 26 year-old missing from Eastbourne.

Tabitha, 26, was last seen on Saturday, August 3, morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Tabitha, 26, who is missing from Eastbourne.

“She was last seen on Saturday morning (3 August).

“Tabitha is 5’ 5”, of slim build and with medium length, black dreadlocked hair. She often wears floaty clothing and frequently goes barefoot.

“Tabitha has links to London.

“If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting reference 1270 of 03/08.”

Tabitha, 26, was last seen on Saturday, August 3, morning. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

