In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Tabitha, 26, who is missing from Eastbourne.

“She was last seen on Saturday morning (3 August).

“Tabitha is 5’ 5”, of slim build and with medium length, black dreadlocked hair. She often wears floaty clothing and frequently goes barefoot.

“Tabitha has links to London.

“If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting reference 1270 of 03/08.”

