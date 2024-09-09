Simone, 31, was last seen in the town on Friday, September 6.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Simone, aged 31, from Eastbourne?

"She was last seen in Cavendish Avenue in the town on Friday September 6.

"Simone is 5'6" with a Goth style appearance and dress which includes a long black gown, purple wig and black and white stripe shoes.

"Anyone who sees Simone or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 967 of 06/09.”

Simone, 31, was last seen in the town on Friday, September 6. Picture: Sussex Police