Police issue urgent appeal for 32-year-old reported missing from Newhaven

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:59 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to try and located a 32-year-old reported missing from Newhaven.

Police have said that Yasmine was last seen in the town on Thursday, June 5 at around 8.30am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “She is described as 5’4” with long brown hair usually worn up and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black cycling shorts, white trainers and a shoulder bag. She may also have been wearing a white cap with writing on it.

"Yasmine also has links to the Brighton and Eastbourne areas.

"Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 0932 of 02/06.”

Yasmine, 32

1. Yasmine, 32

Yasmine, 32 Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceNewhavenBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice