Arel, 43, was last seen on September 17.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for Arel, 43, who is missing from Eastbourne.
“He is 5’7”, of medium build, has short black hair and is believed to be wearing a green and black striped jumper, black joggers and trainers.
"If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1020 of 17/09.”
