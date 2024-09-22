Arel, 43, was last seen on September 17.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for Arel, 43, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Arel, who has links to Brighton and Hastings, was last seen at 1pm on September 17.

“He is 5’7”, of medium build, has short black hair and is believed to be wearing a green and black striped jumper, black joggers and trainers.

"If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1020 of 17/09.”