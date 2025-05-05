Police issue urgent appeal for 50-year-old missing from Chichester

Police have said that Alison, 50, was last seen in Chichester on Sunday, May 4 and are ‘concerned for her welfare’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for Alison, 50, who is missing from Chichester.

"She was last seen around 3.30pm on Sunday, May 4 in Chichester and there are concerns for her welfare.

"Alison is 5’9”, slim build, with collar length straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon jumper and black cargo trousers.

"Alison has links to Chichester and Bognor.

"If anyone has seen Alison, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 811 of 04/05.”