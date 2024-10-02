Police issue urgent appeal for 52 year-old missing from East Sussex town

Darren, 52, was last seen in Hailsham on September 24.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Darren who has been reported missing from Hailsham?

"The 52-year-old was last seen on September 24.

"Darren is 5'7" with short hair and arm tattoos. He sometimes wears glasses, and may be walking with a slight limp.

"He also has links to Eastbourne and Brighton.

"Anyone who sees Darren or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 724 of 30/09.”