Police issue urgent appeal for 52 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:47 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for 52 year-old who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said that Stewart, 52, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, January 20 and officers are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Stewart who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

"The 52-year-old was last heard from yesterday (Monday, January 20) in the town.

"Stewart is 5’7” with thinning hair and facial hair, and is known to wear a green camouflage poncho-style coat.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who sees Stewart should call 101 and quote serial 329 of 21/01.”

