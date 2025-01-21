Police issue urgent appeal for 52 year-old missing from Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said that Stewart, 52, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, January 20 and officers are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Stewart who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

"The 52-year-old was last heard from yesterday (Monday, January 20) in the town.

"Stewart is 5’7” with thinning hair and facial hair, and is known to wear a green camouflage poncho-style coat.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who sees Stewart should call 101 and quote serial 329 of 21/01.”

1 . Stuart, 52 A spokesperson from Sussex Police said that Stewart, 52, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, January 20 and officers are ‘concerned for his welfare’. Photo: Sussex Police