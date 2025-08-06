Police issue urgent appeal for 56-year-old missing from East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:15 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a 56-year-old missing from East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Nicola who is missing from Brighton.

"The 56-year-old is 5'7", has red hair and a tattoo of a dolphin on her left arm.

"She was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday (August 6) and was wearing a pink top, blue jeans, carrying a shoulder bag and using a walking stick.

"If you see Nicola, please phone 999 quoting serial 793 of 06/08.”

Nicola, 56, has been reported missing from Brighton.

Nicola, 56, has been reported missing from Brighton. Photo: Nicola, 56

