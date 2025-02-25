Police issue urgent appeal for 61 year-old missing from Worthing

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen James who has been reported missing from Worthing?
"The 61-year-old was last seen on Saturday, February 22.
"He also has links to Littlehampton and Brighton.
"James is 5'10, slim, with greying long brown hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent.
"He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, blue waterproof jacket, and blue jeans, and often wears a dark coloured baseball cap.
"Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 813 of 24/02.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.