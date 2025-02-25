Police issue urgent appeal for 61 year-old missing from Worthing

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 18:03 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 61 year-old who has gone missing from Worthing.

Sussex Police have said that James, 61, was last seen Worthing on Saturday, February 22.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen James who has been reported missing from Worthing?

"The 61-year-old was last seen on Saturday, February 22.

"He also has links to Littlehampton and Brighton.

"James is 5'10, slim, with greying long brown hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent.

"He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, blue waterproof jacket, and blue jeans, and often wears a dark coloured baseball cap.

"Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 813 of 24/02.”

Sussex Police have said that James, 61, was last seen Worthing on Saturday, February 22.

1. James, 61

Sussex Police have said that James, 61, was last seen Worthing on Saturday, February 22. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice