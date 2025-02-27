Police issue urgent appeal for 74 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Police have said that Anthony, 74, who has gone missing, was last see in the town and has links to Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Anthony, who was last seen in Eastbourne.

"Anthony is 74, 5'8", has a grey beard and moustache. He is often seen wearing jeans and a hooded top.

"Anthony has links to Brighton, Redhill, Wandsworth, Isleworth and Chiswick, and may use public transport to travel.

"If you see Anthony, call 101 quoting reference 807 of 25/02.”

1 . Anthony, 74 Police have said that Anthony, 74, who has gone missing, was last see in Eastbourne and has links to Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police