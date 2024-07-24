Police issue urgent appeal for identity of man they want to speak to in connection with Eastbourne scrap metal theft

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the identity of a man they want to speak in connection with the theft of scrap metal in a garden in Eastbourne.

Officers said that the theft took place in a garden in St Anthony’s Avenue on July 1.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Do you know this man, or is this you?

"We’d like to speak to him as we investigate the theft of scrap metal from a garden in St Anthony’s Avenue, Eastbourne, around 10.45am on July 1.

"Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240125899.”

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the identity of a man they want to speak in connection with the theft of scrap metal in a garden in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the identity of a man they want to speak in connection with the theft of scrap metal in a garden in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PolicePhoto: Sussex Police

