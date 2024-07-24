Police issue urgent appeal for identity of man they want to speak to in connection with Eastbourne scrap metal theft

Officers said that the theft took place in a garden in St Anthony’s Avenue on July 1.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Do you know this man, or is this you?

"We’d like to speak to him as we investigate the theft of scrap metal from a garden in St Anthony’s Avenue, Eastbourne, around 10.45am on July 1.

"Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240125899.”